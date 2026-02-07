Left Menu

Rijiju Warns Opposition: Discussing Military Could Harm Future Leadership

Minister Kiren Rijiju cautioned the Opposition against politicizing military operations, emphasizing potential risks to future military leadership. He criticized the Opposition's conduct and urged adherence to parliamentary rules. Tensions rose as Rahul Gandhi was stopped from referencing an unpublished military memoir, intensifying political conflicts in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:31 IST
Rijiju Warns Opposition: Discussing Military Could Harm Future Leadership
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, on Saturday issued a stern warning to the Opposition against using military discussions for political gain, highlighting concerns over potential negative impacts on future military leadership.

Rijiju stressed the importance of following parliamentary rules, criticizing the Opposition for what he termed "irresponsible" behavior. He defended the government's secrecy over the Henderson Brooks-Bhagat report, which criticized Nehru's government for the 1962 defeat by Chinese forces, framing it as a sensitive defense issue not to be politicized.

Tensions have escalated between political factions as Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi was barred from citing an unpublished memoir by a former army chief during parliamentary debates, leading to a heated confrontation that further accentuates the growing divide within Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Government Expels Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Assam Government Expels Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

 India
2
US-India Trade Framework: A Strategic Realignment

US-India Trade Framework: A Strategic Realignment

 Global
3
India-US Trade Deal: A Boost for India's Economy

India-US Trade Deal: A Boost for India's Economy

 India
4
Delhi's Green Leap: 500 New Electric Buses to Hit the Roads

Delhi's Green Leap: 500 New Electric Buses to Hit the Roads

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026