Rijiju Warns Opposition: Discussing Military Could Harm Future Leadership

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, on Saturday issued a stern warning to the Opposition against using military discussions for political gain, highlighting concerns over potential negative impacts on future military leadership.

Rijiju stressed the importance of following parliamentary rules, criticizing the Opposition for what he termed "irresponsible" behavior. He defended the government's secrecy over the Henderson Brooks-Bhagat report, which criticized Nehru's government for the 1962 defeat by Chinese forces, framing it as a sensitive defense issue not to be politicized.

Tensions have escalated between political factions as Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi was barred from citing an unpublished memoir by a former army chief during parliamentary debates, leading to a heated confrontation that further accentuates the growing divide within Parliament.

