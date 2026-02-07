Unplanned Military Activity Shuts Down Polish Airspace

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced that airspace over Southeastern Poland's Lublin and Rzeszow airports has been closed due to unplanned military activity.

This was revealed on Saturday through an FAA notice that cited military activity related to ensuring state security.

According to FlightRadar24, NATO aircraft were operating in the area, causing the closure. Last month these airports also suspended operations, but no threat to Polish airspace was cited at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)