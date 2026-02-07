Drivers Rally for Fair Fare: Gig Workers Strike Against Ride-Hailing Giants
Ride-hailing services in cities faced disruptions as drivers affiliated with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union staged a partial strike. The protest called for governmental regulation of minimum base fares and opposed the use of non-commercial vehicles for commercial activities. Despite some impact, many areas saw continued service.
Ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber experienced disruptions this Saturday due to a partial driver strike across multiple cities. The protest, organized by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), aimed to address existing policies of app-based transportation platforms.
The TGPWU has called on government bodies to establish a minimum base fare for app-based transport services and prohibit the use of non-commercial vehicles for commercial purposes. "We had an overwhelming response to our call for action," said Shaik Salauddin, TGPWU's founder state president. The strike intends to restrict bookings during peak demand times selectively.
Despite the protest, some drivers in cities like Delhi and Bangalore continued service without any noticeable impact. On social media, users reported issues with drivers not showing up or requesting cancellations for direct cash payments. Attempts to reach statements from Ola, Uber, and Rapido representatives were unsuccessful.
