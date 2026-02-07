Left Menu

Drivers Rally for Fair Fare: Gig Workers Strike Against Ride-Hailing Giants

Ride-hailing services in cities faced disruptions as drivers affiliated with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union staged a partial strike. The protest called for governmental regulation of minimum base fares and opposed the use of non-commercial vehicles for commercial activities. Despite some impact, many areas saw continued service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:47 IST
Drivers Rally for Fair Fare: Gig Workers Strike Against Ride-Hailing Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber experienced disruptions this Saturday due to a partial driver strike across multiple cities. The protest, organized by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), aimed to address existing policies of app-based transportation platforms.

The TGPWU has called on government bodies to establish a minimum base fare for app-based transport services and prohibit the use of non-commercial vehicles for commercial purposes. "We had an overwhelming response to our call for action," said Shaik Salauddin, TGPWU's founder state president. The strike intends to restrict bookings during peak demand times selectively.

Despite the protest, some drivers in cities like Delhi and Bangalore continued service without any noticeable impact. On social media, users reported issues with drivers not showing up or requesting cancellations for direct cash payments. Attempts to reach statements from Ola, Uber, and Rapido representatives were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Assam Leaders in Legal Trouble Over Alleged Indecent Gestures

Controversy Erupts: Assam Leaders in Legal Trouble Over Alleged Indecent Ges...

 India
2
Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Begins T20 World Cup Defense

Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Begins T20 World Cup Defense

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics Save India in T20 World Cup Opener

Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics Save India in T20 World Cup Opener

 India
4
Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics

Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Poli...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026