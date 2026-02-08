India and Malaysia Forge New Paths in Strategic Sectors

In a landmark meeting, India and Malaysia on Sunday vowed to bolster their partnership across several high-priority sectors, including trade, defense, and technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, discussed broadening ties to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions resulted in 11 agreements, highlighting a commitment to deeper cooperation, particularly in the semiconductor sector. Modi marked the talks by announcing India's plan to open an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia.

Both leaders reaffirmed their stance against terrorism, emphasizing the need for no double standards. They supported the initiative to use local currencies in trade and agreed to mutually back India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, signaling a strengthened bilateral relationship.