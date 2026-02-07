Left Menu

India-US Trade Pact: A Milestone for Economic Growth and Employment

India and the US have forged a Framework for an Interim Trade Agreement, poised to enhance India's economic presence globally. Spearheaded by PM Narendra Modi, this agreement grants Indian exporters zero-tariff entry into various high-value markets and aims to boost job creation, particularly for women and youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:35 IST
Telagana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, the presidents of India and the United States solidified a Framework for an Interim Trade Agreement, marking a significant stride in bilateral trade relations. This historic deal, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises to expand India's global economic influence and create extensive employment opportunities.

The agreement grants Indian exporters zero-tariff access to a diverse range of high-value commodities such as gems, diamonds, pharmaceuticals, and aircraft components, offering unparalleled competitive advantages. N. Ramchander Rao, BJP president of the Telangana unit, expressed optimism about the impact on India's economy.

According to Rao, under PM Modi's leadership, Indian MSMEs, farmers, and fishermen are set to tap into a $30 trillion global market, paving the way for sustainable growth. The US will reciprocate with an 18% tariff on specific Indian goods. This accord reaffirms commitment to ongoing Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations for further progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

