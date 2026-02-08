Quantum Leap: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Discusses India's Future in Quantum Technology

India is on the brink of a significant technological breakthrough, with quantum technology set to redefine the country's IT landscape, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking in an interview, Naidu revealed that the state has launched the Quantum Valley initiative, potentially marking a new era in information technology.

Naidu highlighted that while many nations are exploring quantum technology, India is poised to lead, supported by a recently announced quantum mission. The Chief Minister emphasised a streamlined process for investors, introducing escrow accounts to ensure transparency and promptness in handling projects, positioning Andhra Pradesh as an attractive investment destination.

The potential reduction in H1B visas in the US, Naidu argued, could be an advantage, allowing India to retain a talented workforce and drive innovation locally. While acknowledging AI's potential threat to jobs, he encouraged embracing technology, seeking new opportunities for mental tasks over physical jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)