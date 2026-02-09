Yen Strengthens After Takaichi Victory, Signals Volatile Economic Outlook

The yen strengthened on Monday following the election victory of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, ending six straight days of losses. Traders predict fiscal stimulus will buoy the stock market, reversing initial setbacks after Takaichi's win. At its weakest in two weeks, the yen eventually gained ground against the dollar.

Sim Moh Siong, currency strategist at OCBC, warns that the yen may face challenges ahead, particularly with potential intervention risks limiting gains. Japan's currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura indicated close monitoring of currency movements following Takaichi's historic victory.

Despite expectations of increased market volatility as analysts evaluate the LDP's impact on fiscal policies, the yen's temporary safety net remains robust. Discussions revolve around Bank of Japan rate hikes amidst impending fiscal policy expansions.

