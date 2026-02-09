Niloufer Chath Unveiled: Redefining Hyderabad's Vegetarian Dining Experience

Hyderabad, India - Cafe Niloufer unveiled its latest culinary venture, Niloufer Chath, at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, injecting a modern twist into the city's vegetarian dining scene. The grand rooftop launch on February 9 was graced by dignitaries, food enthusiasts, and loyal patrons of the brand.

Niloufer Chath redefines traditional North Indian vegetarian cuisine with a contemporary flair, merging nostalgically curated flavors and elegant presentations within a sleek setting. This restaurant represents a sophisticated stride in the brand's journey. Founder and Chairman Anumula Babu Rao emphasized their dedication to quality, describing the venture as a natural progression.

Managing Director Anumula Shashank highlighted the focus on ambience and innovation at Niloufer Chath, aspiring to set new dining benchmarks. The launch received praise from local officials for enriching Hyderabad's gastronomic landscape. This endeavor solidifies Niloufer's reputation for taste and trust while embracing an experience-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)