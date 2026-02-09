Left Menu

India Advances to 45th in Global Network Readiness Index

India has improved its position to 45th in the Network Readiness Index 2025, as per the Portulans Institute report. The country showed advancements in digital infrastructure and services, with top rankings in telecom investments and AI publications. Major progress was evident in internet penetration, 5G rollout, and indigenous technology development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:31 IST
India Advances to 45th in Global Network Readiness Index
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moving up four places, India now ranks 45th on the Network Readiness Index 2025, according to the latest report by the Portulans Institute, released on February 4, 2026. The report celebrates India's evolving digital landscape, highlighting its performance among 127 economies across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact.

The Ministry of Communications revealed an overall score boost from 53.63 in 2024 to 54.43 in 2025, indicating significant milestones in telecommunication investments, AI scientific publications, ICT services exports, and e-commerce legislation where India ranks first. The nation also secured notable positions in FTTH subscriptions and mobile broadband traffic.

The year 2025 marked a leap in digital growth for India's Department of Telecommunications, focusing on connectivity, infrastructure, and self-reliance. The launch of the National Broadband Mission 2.0 aimed to expand high-speed broadband access, supporting India's ambition of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Major advances were made in 5G rollout and indigenous tech development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Bottleneck to Breakthrough

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Bottleneck to Breakthrough

 India
3
India's Specialty Steel Revolution: PLI Scheme 1.2 Launched

India's Specialty Steel Revolution: PLI Scheme 1.2 Launched

 India
4
BJP has emerged as largest party in urban, semi-urban and rural Maharashtra after local body elections: CM Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP has emerged as largest party in urban, semi-urban and rural Maharashtra ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026