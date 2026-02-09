India Advances to 45th in Global Network Readiness Index

Moving up four places, India now ranks 45th on the Network Readiness Index 2025, according to the latest report by the Portulans Institute, released on February 4, 2026. The report celebrates India's evolving digital landscape, highlighting its performance among 127 economies across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact.

The Ministry of Communications revealed an overall score boost from 53.63 in 2024 to 54.43 in 2025, indicating significant milestones in telecommunication investments, AI scientific publications, ICT services exports, and e-commerce legislation where India ranks first. The nation also secured notable positions in FTTH subscriptions and mobile broadband traffic.

The year 2025 marked a leap in digital growth for India's Department of Telecommunications, focusing on connectivity, infrastructure, and self-reliance. The launch of the National Broadband Mission 2.0 aimed to expand high-speed broadband access, supporting India's ambition of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Major advances were made in 5G rollout and indigenous tech development.

