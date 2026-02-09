Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd: Shining Success in Profit Surge
Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd reported a significant increase in profit, reaching Rs 80.53 crore for the December quarter. This marks over twice the profit compared to Rs 36.53 crore in the previous year. The company's total income also rose considerably, indicating strong growth and expanding market presence.
- Country:
- India
Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd, a prominent player in the jewelry manufacturing industry, announced a commendable twofold rise in its consolidated profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 80.53 crore, up from Rs 36.53 crore a year earlier.
The company, known for its lightweight and design-led jewelry, saw its total income surge to Rs 1,775.12 crore during the last quarter of the fiscal year, compared to Rs 1,005.09 crore for the same period the previous year, as stated in a regulatory filing.
Established in 2008 and headquartered in Mumbai, Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd caters to some of India's leading jewelry retailers and is setting its sights on global market expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Surge as Japan Celebrates Political Stability
Global Markets Turbulence: AI, Silver, and Oil in Focus
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks reel as silver and cryptocurrencies whipsaw
Global Markets React as Surging Layoffs and Investor Moves Shake Confidence
Global Markets Face Seventh Day of Decline Amid Tech and Metal Woes