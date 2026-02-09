Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd: Shining Success in Profit Surge

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd, a prominent player in the jewelry manufacturing industry, announced a commendable twofold rise in its consolidated profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 80.53 crore, up from Rs 36.53 crore a year earlier.

The company, known for its lightweight and design-led jewelry, saw its total income surge to Rs 1,775.12 crore during the last quarter of the fiscal year, compared to Rs 1,005.09 crore for the same period the previous year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Mumbai, Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd caters to some of India's leading jewelry retailers and is setting its sights on global market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)