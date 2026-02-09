Left Menu

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd: Shining Success in Profit Surge

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd reported a significant increase in profit, reaching Rs 80.53 crore for the December quarter. This marks over twice the profit compared to Rs 36.53 crore in the previous year. The company's total income also rose considerably, indicating strong growth and expanding market presence.

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd, a prominent player in the jewelry manufacturing industry, announced a commendable twofold rise in its consolidated profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 80.53 crore, up from Rs 36.53 crore a year earlier.

The company, known for its lightweight and design-led jewelry, saw its total income surge to Rs 1,775.12 crore during the last quarter of the fiscal year, compared to Rs 1,005.09 crore for the same period the previous year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Mumbai, Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd caters to some of India's leading jewelry retailers and is setting its sights on global market expansion.

