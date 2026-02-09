Left Menu

U.S. Forces Seize Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Escalated Sanctions

U.S. military forces seized the crude oil tanker Aquila II in the Indian Ocean, accusing it of violating sanctions on vessels traveling to or from Venezuela. This move follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and is part of the U.S.'s tightened blockade on sanctioned vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:17 IST
The U.S. military has seized a crude oil tanker, the Aquila II, in the Indian Ocean following a pursuit from the Caribbean, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reported. The vessel was accused of breaching the U.S.'s sanctions on vessels linked to Venezuela, a crucial member of the OPEC oil group.

This operation is part of an intensified U.S. crackdown on sanctioned vessels after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military raid last month. The U.S. has been enforcing a blockade on these vessels, pressuring the South American nation heavily reliant on its oil exports.

The Aquila II, part of a flotilla of tankers transporting Venezuelan crude oil to China, was seized without incident. Most of its accompanying vessels have either returned to Venezuelan waters or been detained by the U.S. amid heightened tensions in the region.

