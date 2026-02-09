Left Menu

Navigating Diversions: Prof Joginder Singh Marg's Temporary Traffic Changes

Temporary traffic diversions and a partial road closure will occur on Prof Joginder Singh Marg for one week. These changes are due to excavation work by the Delhi Jal Board. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes and adhere to traffic instructions to avoid congestion during this period.

In response to ongoing excavation work by the Delhi Jal Board, temporary traffic diversions and a partial road closure have been announced for Prof Joginder Singh Marg. These measures, scheduled to last a week beginning Monday, are vital to facilitate the infrastructure improvements.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory outlining suggested alternate routes. Vehicles traveling from Najafgarh Road or Outer Ring Road toward C-2B Janakpuri should detour via Pankha Road–Lal Sai Marg, Jail Road–Lal Sai Marg, or Dharam Marg–Lal Sai Marg. Traffic progressing from Pankha Road towards District Centre, Janakpuri, should opt for Lal Sai Marg–Jail Road or Lal Sai Marg–Dharam Marg.

Commuters are urged to rigorously plan their journeys, adhere to the advised alternate routes, and comply with traffic signage and instructions. These steps are recommended to minimize congestion and ensure a smooth transit during the affected period.

