Spain's Rail Strike Averted: Safety Investment Agreement Reached
Spain's rail unions have called off a nationwide three-day strike after authorities promised increased investments in infrastructure and staffing improvements. This follows public concern over recent train accidents in the country. Some smaller unions plan to continue striking due to exclusion from negotiations.
Spain's principal rail unions have canceled a planned three-day nationwide strike set to begin Monday. This decision came after an agreement with authorities to increase investments in rail infrastructure and reinforce staffing following several high-profile train accidents that sparked public concern over the safety of the country's rail networks.
In a statement, the SEMAF train drivers' union expressed satisfaction, stating all their demands had been met, particularly in areas addressing daily safety issues faced by drivers across various railway companies. The Transport Ministry, along with rail operator Adif and state-owned Renfe, committed to implementing significant safety and management improvements.
While major unions CCOO and UGT have informed their members that the strike is canceled, smaller unions like CGT and Sindicato Ferroviario remain intent on continuing their strike actions, citing exclusion from negotiations. Despite some service disruptions, authorities have imposed high minimum service levels to mitigate passenger inconvenience.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- rail
- unions
- strike
- transport
- investment
- accidents
- safety
- train
- negotiation
ALSO READ
TGS Expands Gas Transport from Vaca Muerta
Fury in Thane: Massive Investment Scam Unravels
Ukrainian Actor's Bail Denied in High-Profile Investment Fraud Case
Raghav Chadha Demands Abolition of LTCG Tax to Boost Investments
LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investment