Spain's Rail Strike Averted: Safety Investment Agreement Reached

Spain's principal rail unions have canceled a planned three-day nationwide strike set to begin Monday. This decision came after an agreement with authorities to increase investments in rail infrastructure and reinforce staffing following several high-profile train accidents that sparked public concern over the safety of the country's rail networks.

In a statement, the SEMAF train drivers' union expressed satisfaction, stating all their demands had been met, particularly in areas addressing daily safety issues faced by drivers across various railway companies. The Transport Ministry, along with rail operator Adif and state-owned Renfe, committed to implementing significant safety and management improvements.

While major unions CCOO and UGT have informed their members that the strike is canceled, smaller unions like CGT and Sindicato Ferroviario remain intent on continuing their strike actions, citing exclusion from negotiations. Despite some service disruptions, authorities have imposed high minimum service levels to mitigate passenger inconvenience.