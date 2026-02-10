Uttar Pradesh's Fiscal Progress: A Decade in Review

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable fiscal transformation over the past decade, with its budget size more than doubling from Rs 3.47 lakh crore in 2016-17 to an estimated Rs 8.33 lakh crore in 2025-26. This dramatic growth was highlighted in the latest Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

The health sector has seen substantial investment, with allocations hitting a record Rs 46,728.48 crore, accounting for 6.1% of the total budget. Institutional deliveries have surged, and medical infrastructure has been bolstered. Free vaccinations are being administered for children and pregnant women, demonstrating the state's commitment to public health.

Tourism has also flourished, with visitor numbers increasing 2.4 times, driven by attractions like the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Meanwhile, the agriculture sector's contribution to the economy has grown, with foodgrain production reaching new heights. This expansion underscores Uttar Pradesh's progress in becoming a food processing hub and enhancing women's safety through a zero-tolerance crime policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)