Left Menu

Crystal Crop Protection's Greenfield Expansion in Gujarat

Crystal Crop Protection is set to invest Rs 100 crore in a greenfield manufacturing project in Jhagadia, Gujarat. The firm plans to construct a fully automated facility producing agrochemical formulations and technical products, targeting domestic and export markets. The plant's strategic location offers economic and logistical advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:53 IST
Crystal Crop Protection's Greenfield Expansion in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Crystal Crop Protection has announced the acquisition of 31.06 acres of land from Kurl-On Ltd in Jhagadia, Gujarat. This acquisition is part of their plans to establish a greenfield manufacturing plant. The firm intends to invest Rs 100 crore in this project, ensuring a fully automated production facility for agrochemical formulas over the next three years.

The forthcoming plant will initially boast a production capacity of 50,000 tonnes annually, with potential expansion to 120,000 tonnes to satisfy the rising demand. It will focus on manufacturing herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. The target markets include both domestic territories in India and export destinations in Asia and Africa.

Ankur Aggarwal, executive chairman and managing director, emphasized the strategic benefits of Gujarat, citing factors like efficient costs and a robust supply chain. The plant's Jhagadia location provides convenient access to key ports such as Dahej, Hazira, and JNPT, bolstering Gujarat's standing as India's chemical industry hub.

TRENDING

1
The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

 Global
2
India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

 India
4
Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026