Crystal Crop Protection's Greenfield Expansion in Gujarat

Crystal Crop Protection has announced the acquisition of 31.06 acres of land from Kurl-On Ltd in Jhagadia, Gujarat. This acquisition is part of their plans to establish a greenfield manufacturing plant. The firm intends to invest Rs 100 crore in this project, ensuring a fully automated production facility for agrochemical formulas over the next three years.

The forthcoming plant will initially boast a production capacity of 50,000 tonnes annually, with potential expansion to 120,000 tonnes to satisfy the rising demand. It will focus on manufacturing herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. The target markets include both domestic territories in India and export destinations in Asia and Africa.

Ankur Aggarwal, executive chairman and managing director, emphasized the strategic benefits of Gujarat, citing factors like efficient costs and a robust supply chain. The plant's Jhagadia location provides convenient access to key ports such as Dahej, Hazira, and JNPT, bolstering Gujarat's standing as India's chemical industry hub.