Tragedy in Meghalaya: Coal Mine Blast Claims 30 Lives

The death toll from the coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district rose to 30, after two more individuals passed away from their injuries, officials reported Tuesday. The victims, residents of Assam's Cachar district, were receiving treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident, which took place on February 5 at an illegally operated coal mine in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village, has led the Meghalaya government to initiate a judicial inquiry to determine the causes and identify liable parties.

The Assam government has announced a compensatory payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim from the state, acknowledging that at least eight deceased laborers were from Cachar district.

(With inputs from agencies.)