Left Menu

Tragedy in Meghalaya: Coal Mine Blast Claims 30 Lives

A tragic coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has resulted in 30 casualties. The illegal operation in Thangsku village prompted judicial scrutiny. The Assam government provided financial aid to the families of the victims from Cachar district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:55 IST
Tragedy in Meghalaya: Coal Mine Blast Claims 30 Lives
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district rose to 30, after two more individuals passed away from their injuries, officials reported Tuesday. The victims, residents of Assam's Cachar district, were receiving treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident, which took place on February 5 at an illegally operated coal mine in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village, has led the Meghalaya government to initiate a judicial inquiry to determine the causes and identify liable parties.

The Assam government has announced a compensatory payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim from the state, acknowledging that at least eight deceased laborers were from Cachar district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

 Global
2
India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

 India
4
Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026