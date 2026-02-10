Netanyahu's Mission: Expanding U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making a strategic visit to Washington, aiming to convince President Donald Trump to expand nuclear negotiations with Iran. These talks are restarting amid a significant U.S. military buildup in the region, with Israel pushing for Iran to halt uranium enrichment and disengage from militant ties.

Netanyahu's visit follows meetings between Trump's special envoys and the prime minister in Jerusalem, with further indirect discussions with Iran's foreign minister. Netanyahu insists negotiations should address Iran's ballistic missile program and support for militant groups, while skepticism remains over Iran's willingness to cooperate beyond its nuclear program.

As Israel prepares for upcoming elections, Netanyahu leverages this high-profile meeting to strengthen his domestic standing, showcasing diplomatic influence. The talks offer a chance to shape U.S. strategy, but concerns linger over a potential narrow agreement that might not fully address Israel's security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)