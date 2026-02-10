Oil Sanctions Pressure Russia's Finances Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Russia's oil and gas exports, crucial for funding the ongoing conflict against Ukraine, are seeing a significant downturn due to increased sanctions from the U.S. and EU. These measures have led to a decrease in revenue, putting immense financial pressure on the Russian economy.

In response to the financial strain, President Vladimir Putin is compelled to raise domestic taxes and borrow money from Russian banks. However, these strategies only add to the burden on an economy battling stagnant growth and inflation.

The current economic situation, exacerbated by the latest sanctions, has prompted concerns about Russia's financial stability. Experts speculate that these pressures might lead the Kremlin to consider scaling down military operations if costs continue to rise.