Flight Cancellations Strike as Cuba Faces Jet Fuel Shortage Crisis

Canadian airlines halted flights to Cuba due to a critical fuel shortage linked to U.S. restrictions on Venezuelan oil. Air Canada, WestJet, and Air Transat are arranging repatriation of their customers. Meanwhile, Cuba attempts to manage the crisis with refueling stops, while U.S. airlines continue normal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian airlines have suspended their flights to Cuba amidst a pressing fuel shortage crisis triggered by U.S. clampdowns on oil supply from Venezuela. The abrupt decision by Air Canada, WestJet, and Air Transat highlights the vulnerabilities faced by the aviation industry under geopolitical pressures.

Air Canada, responsible for the largest volume of flights to Cuba, alongside competitors WestJet and Air Transat, cited unreliable fuel supplies as the primary reason for the suspension that took effect Monday. This fuel shortfall, expected to persist for a month, has launched a scramble to repatriate Canadian travelers from the island.

While Cuba's state-run aviation body reassures the public of its commitment to safety and reliability, Spanish carrier Air Europa has adjusted its operations to include refueling in the Dominican Republic. Canadian carriers echo such contingency plans, as American airlines remain unaffected, carrying additional fuel for uninterrupted service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

