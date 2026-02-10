Left Menu

GFTN and SPF Unite: Pioneering Global Fintech and Digital Innovation

The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) and Startup Policy Forum (SPF) have formed a partnership to boost fintech and digital innovation. Announced at Black Swan Summit India 2026, this collaboration aims to enhance global innovation corridors, support Indian startups' international expansion, and foster knowledge exchange across vital areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:36 IST
MoU signed between Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) and Startup Policy Forum (SPF). Image Credit: ANI
The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), a pivotal platform spearheaded by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, has aligned with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) to propel the fintech and digital innovation landscape forward. Unveiled at the Black Swan Summit India 2026, this strategic alliance is poised to foster coordinated policy engagement, ecosystem development, and cross-border growth endeavors.

At the summit in Bhubaneswar, a Memorandum of Understanding was inked between GFTN's James Boey and SPF's Shweta Rajpal Kohli, marking the inauguration of efforts to reinforce global-India innovation pathways. With key industry and global stakeholders present, the partnership is set to facilitate a structured dialogue between regulators and the industry, backing the international presence of high-growth Indian startups.

Chaired by Ravi Menon, the GFTN collaborates with regulatory and financial sectors, aiming to build inclusive financial systems. The partnership will champion policy alignment, innovation, and capacity-building, while SPF's connection with India's startup sector aims to bolster policy frameworks and growth of the nation's innovation ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

