India's Mutual Fund Industry Flourishes Amid Global Uncertainties
In January 2026, India's mutual fund industry achieved significant growth, with total AUM reaching Rs 81,01,305.58 crore. The increase in investor participation was marked by a rise in mutual fund folios and sustained interest in equity-oriented schemes. SIP contributions remained steady, indicating strong domestic investor engagement.
India's mutual fund industry demonstrated resilience and growth in January 2026, with total assets under management (AUM) climbing to Rs 81,01,305.58 crore from Rs 80,23,378.99 crore in December. According to AMFI's latest data, the industry's average AUM for the month was Rs 82,01,174.62 crore, showcasing steady investor confidence and participation.
The surge in retail participation was notable, with retail mutual fund folios across equity, hybrid, and solution-oriented schemes increasing to 20.43 crore, up from 20.28 crore in the previous month. Retail AUM in these schemes reached Rs 46,48,915 crore, and equity schemes maintained their popularity with the 59th month of consistent positive inflows since March 2021.
Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) assets amounted to Rs 16,36,082.09 crore, representing 20.2% of the industry's total assets in January. Contributions from 9.92 crore SIP accounts reached Rs 31,002.33 crore. Meanwhile, the launch of 12 new open-ended schemes in January accumulated Rs 1,939 crore, indicating cautious investor optimism.
