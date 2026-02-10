Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives on NH44

A speeding car overturned and collided with a mini-truck on NH44, leading to a tragic accident that claimed three lives, police reported.

The deceased, identified as Arman Mehimi, Daljit Bhatty, and Sahil Mohammed, hailed from Mothada Kalan village. The lone survivor, truck driver Vijay Kumar from Rajowal, was hospitalized.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Makhan Singh, the car lost control, struck a divider, and hit the mini-truck. The investigation continues as the bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)