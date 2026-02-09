Meghalaya High Court Orders Probe into Illegal Coal Mining Fatalities

The Meghalaya High Court has raised alarms over the unchecked illegal rat-hole coal mining activities in East Jaintia Hills district, where 27 lives have been lost, officials stated. The court cautioned authorities that accountability must be established, and an independent or central agency could be tasked with investigation if necessary.

The court bench, led by Judges HS Thangkhiew and W Diengdoh, expressed dissatisfaction with the local administration's report, which mentioned manpower shortages but confirmed the registration of a criminal case and two arrests following a February 5 mining blast. The court has directed local authorities to file a detailed action report within 10 days.

This directive follows a series of tragic incidents despite a 2014 National Green Tribunal ban on such hazardous and environmentally damaging practices. Ongoing rescue efforts from national and state disaster forces are hampered by challenging terrain, with continuous violations spotlighting enforcement ineffectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)