Delhi Transport Corporation's Turnaround: Revenue and Ridership Surge

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has experienced a notable recovery in its financial condition, as reported by government officials on Tuesday. The state-run transport entity's average monthly income rose from Rs 68 crore in 2024-2025 to an impressive Rs 91.11 crore last year.

Faced with the challenge of sustaining revenue, DTC has adopted several strategic measures. These include route rationalization and an increase in bus utilization, both contributing to enhanced revenue streams. The integration of more 9-meter buses, especially on high-demand routes, has also proven beneficial in serving commuters effectively.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh pointed out the significant role DTC plays in Delhi's public transport. With its improved financial performance, the corporation is poised to expand Metro connectivity and further support public mobility. The increased revenue from ticket income and miscellaneous sources is expected to continue through to March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)