Delhi Transport Corporation's Turnaround: Revenue and Ridership Surge
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has witnessed a financial recovery with its average monthly income increasing from Rs 68 crore in 2024-2025 to Rs 91.11 crore last year. The DTC, serving around 25 lakh daily commuters, has implemented measures like route rationalization and increased bus utilization to boost revenue.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has experienced a notable recovery in its financial condition, as reported by government officials on Tuesday. The state-run transport entity's average monthly income rose from Rs 68 crore in 2024-2025 to an impressive Rs 91.11 crore last year.
Faced with the challenge of sustaining revenue, DTC has adopted several strategic measures. These include route rationalization and an increase in bus utilization, both contributing to enhanced revenue streams. The integration of more 9-meter buses, especially on high-demand routes, has also proven beneficial in serving commuters effectively.
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh pointed out the significant role DTC plays in Delhi's public transport. With its improved financial performance, the corporation is poised to expand Metro connectivity and further support public mobility. The increased revenue from ticket income and miscellaneous sources is expected to continue through to March 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Transport
- Corporation
- DTC
- revenue
- ridership
- buses
- route
- rationalization
- performance
ALSO READ
Former HPCC Chief Urges BJP to Advocate for Himachal's Revenue Grant
Goboult's Bold Leap: Smart Wearables to Triple Revenue by 2030
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Growth
Fermenta Biotech's Record-Breaking Revenue Surge: A New Era in Vitamin D3 Production
Ex-Revenue Inspector Jailed in Bribery Scandal