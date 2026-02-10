Left Menu

Delhi Transport Corporation's Turnaround: Revenue and Ridership Surge

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has witnessed a financial recovery with its average monthly income increasing from Rs 68 crore in 2024-2025 to Rs 91.11 crore last year. The DTC, serving around 25 lakh daily commuters, has implemented measures like route rationalization and increased bus utilization to boost revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:11 IST
Delhi Transport Corporation's Turnaround: Revenue and Ridership Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has experienced a notable recovery in its financial condition, as reported by government officials on Tuesday. The state-run transport entity's average monthly income rose from Rs 68 crore in 2024-2025 to an impressive Rs 91.11 crore last year.

Faced with the challenge of sustaining revenue, DTC has adopted several strategic measures. These include route rationalization and an increase in bus utilization, both contributing to enhanced revenue streams. The integration of more 9-meter buses, especially on high-demand routes, has also proven beneficial in serving commuters effectively.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh pointed out the significant role DTC plays in Delhi's public transport. With its improved financial performance, the corporation is poised to expand Metro connectivity and further support public mobility. The increased revenue from ticket income and miscellaneous sources is expected to continue through to March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Parliament Approves Controversial Immigration Policies

EU Parliament Approves Controversial Immigration Policies

 Belgium
2
Shital Tejwani's Bail Denied in Pune's 'Elite Scam' Land Deal

Shital Tejwani's Bail Denied in Pune's 'Elite Scam' Land Deal

 India
3
Pakistan Triumphs Over USA: Stellar Show by Salman Agha's Squad

Pakistan Triumphs Over USA: Stellar Show by Salman Agha's Squad

 Sri Lanka
4
City Police Stations Enhance Accessibility for All

City Police Stations Enhance Accessibility for All

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026