India Strikes Strategic Trade Balance: Protecting Sensitive Sectors While Advancing US Pact

India is set to finalize an interim trade agreement with the US, ensuring protection for sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding crucial areas, while also providing opportunities for labour-intensive sectors by reducing tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuremberg | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:38 IST
India has strategically negotiated an interim trade agreement with the United States to protect its sensitive sectors, including agriculture and dairy products. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal asserted that these negotiations have consistently prioritized India's national interests.

The impending agreement will offer no duty concessions on key agricultural goods to the US, ensuring the livelihoods of small farmers remain secure. At the same time, it aims to provide an advantage to India's labour-intensive sectors by reducing reciprocal tariffs.

This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening India's trade relations with the US while ensuring competitive growth for domestic industries. Expected to be signed by March, it demonstrates India's capacity to balance openness with protective measures in trade negotiations.

