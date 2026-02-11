Kashmir's Horticulture Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid India-US Trade Deal

The horticulture sector in Kashmir is facing a significant challenge due to the newly established India-US trade deal, which has stirred concerns among local farmers and dealers.

Walnut farmer Javaid Ahmad Lone suggests the competitive market will push local farmers to enhance their produce quality. However, many in the fruit growers' union, including President Bashir Ahmad Bashir, fear the agreement may destabilize the regional economy.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and opposition parties have expressed concerns about duty-free imports impacting local agriculture, calling for protective measures to safeguard farmers' livelihoods.

