Kashmir's Horticulture Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid India-US Trade Deal
Kashmir’s horticulture economy is under threat as the India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on imported produce. Local growers fear financial instability, while some see potential for improved quality. The region's leaders have voiced concerns, demanding measures to protect local agriculture.
The horticulture sector in Kashmir is facing a significant challenge due to the newly established India-US trade deal, which has stirred concerns among local farmers and dealers.
Walnut farmer Javaid Ahmad Lone suggests the competitive market will push local farmers to enhance their produce quality. However, many in the fruit growers' union, including President Bashir Ahmad Bashir, fear the agreement may destabilize the regional economy.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and opposition parties have expressed concerns about duty-free imports impacting local agriculture, calling for protective measures to safeguard farmers' livelihoods.
