Combating Illicit Tobacco: India's Battle Against Smuggled Cigarettes

In New Delhi, Philip Morris India Trading Private Limited (PM India) has called for enhanced collaboration between industry and government to fight the illicit tobacco trade. The move aligns with the Anti-Smuggling Day, emphasizing the urgent need for combined efforts against illegal cigarette trafficking.

India's illegal cigarette market, one of the fastest growing globally, represents a considerable challenge, with 267 million tobacco users. The government has introduced a Track & Trace mechanism, allowing authorities to distinguish between legal and illegal products. This underscores the necessity for a concerted approach to address the ramifications of this unlawful trade.

Efforts by PM India include surveying 3000 shops for contraband cigarettes and training 145 customs officers on identifying illicit products. Managing Director Navaneel Kar emphasized the significance of battling illicit trade to protect both consumers and government revenue. PM India aims to leverage global expertise with local partnerships to advance enforcement and safeguard legitimate supply channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)