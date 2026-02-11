Russia Sticks to New START Limits Amidst Treaty Expiration

Russia has announced its intention to observe the limits set by the New START nuclear treaty with the United States, despite the treaty's expiration last week. This commitment is conditional on the U.S. continuing to adhere to these limits, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The New START treaty, which expired on February 5, had been the last binding agreement between the world's two leading nuclear powers, setting constraints on their strategic arsenals. The absence of a formal extension has raised alarms over a potential arms race, particularly with China's growing arsenal in the mix.

Analysts believe Russia aims to avoid the financial burden of an arms race, with its economy already stretched thin by its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

