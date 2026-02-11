UBS Expands Significant Presence in Hyderabad with New GCC

Left Menu

UBS, a Swiss multinational investment bank, announces the opening of its new GCC in Hyderabad, marking a significant enhancement of its presence in India. The facility is expected to add 3,000 professionals over two years, reinforcing Hyderabad as a global hub for financial technology and innovation.

Updated: 11-02-2026 15:43 IST
UBS, a leading Swiss multinational investment bank, has announced the inauguration of a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad. This move highlights UBS's strategic commitment to its Indian operations and the city's growing reputation as a global financial technology hub.

The new facility is set to bolster the city's workforce with the addition of approximately 3,000 professionals over the next two years. Matthias Schacke, Head of India Service Company, emphasized Hyderabad's critical role in UBS's growth strategy, citing the city's talent, supportive policies, and infrastructure as pivotal factors.

Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, lauded the initiative as a reflection of the city's stable and progressive business environment, enhancing the India–EU–Switzerland corridor and contributing positively to the global financial services sector.

