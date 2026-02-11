Daylight Tragedy in Dehradun: Second Murder in Ten Days

A tragic incident unfolded in Dehradun as a 42-year-old man, Arjun Sharma, was fatally shot by two assailants on a scooter on Wednesday morning, according to local police reports. The shooting, occurring around 10:30 am near the Tibetan Market, marks the second murder in the city within just ten days.

Police Superintendent Pramod Kumar confirmed that the victim, Arjun Sharma, was attacked while standing near his car in Dehradun's Vasant Vihar area. Despite being rushed to Doon Hospital, Sharma succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible link to a familial dispute over Sharma's business, Amardeep Gas Agency, prompting protection requests from his mother.

In response to the alarming rise in violent crime, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh has deployed several teams to apprehend the attackers. An intensive investigative campaign has been initiated to expedite justice and address security concerns throughout Dehradun.

(With inputs from agencies.)