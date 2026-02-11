Left Menu

An Indian court sentenced journalist Ravi Nair to a year in jail for social media posts against the Adani Group, deemed unverified and defamatory. Nair plans to appeal. The case underscores India's controversial criminal defamation laws, which have faced criticism from press freedom advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:08 IST
Indian Journalist Jailed: Adani Defamation Case

An Indian court has sentenced journalist Ravi Nair to a one-year jail term over social media posts about the Adani Group, which were deemed unverified and defamatory.

The case, initiated by Adani Enterprises in 2021, alleges that Nair's posts suggested political patronage and financial irregularities without evidence. The court emphasized the lack of verifiable data in its verdict.

Nair vows to appeal, while the case draws criticism from press freedom groups highlighting India's contentious criminal defamation laws, which carry penalties of up to two years imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

