Indian Journalist Jailed: Adani Defamation Case

An Indian court has sentenced journalist Ravi Nair to a one-year jail term over social media posts about the Adani Group, which were deemed unverified and defamatory.

The case, initiated by Adani Enterprises in 2021, alleges that Nair's posts suggested political patronage and financial irregularities without evidence. The court emphasized the lack of verifiable data in its verdict.

Nair vows to appeal, while the case draws criticism from press freedom groups highlighting India's contentious criminal defamation laws, which carry penalties of up to two years imprisonment.

