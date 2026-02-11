Left Menu

Decelerating Nature: The Slowdown of Earth's 'Self-Repairing Engine'

A study by Queen Mary University of London reveals that nature's 'self-repairing engine' that counters global warming and biodiversity loss may be slowing down. Analyzing global biodiversity data, researchers found species turnover rates declining, highlighting a potential ecological threat as internal engines of biodiversity lose momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:08 IST
Decelerating Nature: The Slowdown of Earth's 'Self-Repairing Engine'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study has revealed a concerning trend: the natural systems that perpetually repair environmental imbalances are decelerating. Researchers at Queen Mary University of London discovered this unexpected slowdown in nature's 'self-repairing engine' as the rate of species turnover has decreased over recent decades.

Analyzing data from 'BioTIME', a comprehensive global biodiversity database, the team compared species turnover rates across marine, freshwater, and terrestrial ecosystems. Contrary to expectations of accelerated turnover due to climate change, they found a significant decline since the 1970s, suggesting that intrinsic ecological mechanisms might be at play.

The research suggests nature is stuck in a theoretical 'Multiple Attractors' phase, dominated by internal species interactions despite environmental changes. This dynamic, while previously only theorized, now poses potential ecological challenges as it struggles against human-induced habitat degradation and diminishing regional biodiversity pools.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan

South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan

 Global
2
India Eyes March Deadline for US Trade Deal

India Eyes March Deadline for US Trade Deal

 Germany
3
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Reforms, Strengthens Anti-Drug Measures

Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Reforms, Strengthens Anti-Drug Measures

 India
4
Streamlining Europe’s Defense: The Need for Clarity and Coordination

Streamlining Europe’s Defense: The Need for Clarity and Coordination

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026