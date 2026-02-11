Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Budget Targets Industrial and Textile Growth

Uttar Pradesh's 2026-27 budget proposes significant investments, with Rs 27,103 crore for infrastructure and industrial growth and Rs 5,041 crore for handloom. It aims to boost the MSME sector, attract foreign investment, and generate employment through various schemes, including new industrial zones and textile parks.

In a move to bolster the state's economic landscape, the Uttar Pradesh government has presented its budget for 2026-27, spotlighting an ambitious Rs 27,103 crore allocation for infrastructure and industrial advancement. Marking a significant increase from last year, this allocation underscores the state's push toward industrial expansion and MSME sector growth.

Notably, the budget outlines a dramatic five-fold increase in handloom and textiles investment, reaching over Rs 5,041 crore. This strategic focus envisions the creation of around 30,000 jobs in the textile sector, with plans for a mega textile park and the implementation of various incentive-driven schemes to attract Fortune 500 companies and direct foreign investment.

Furthermore, the budget introduces several initiatives, like the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan and the 'One District One Cuisine' scheme, aimed at stimulating micro-enterprise development and leveraging local culinary heritage. It also earmarks significant funds for developing new industrial zones and modernizing traditional industries, promising widespread employment opportunities across sectors.

