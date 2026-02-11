Empowering Youth: A Focus on Employment in Uttar Pradesh's Budget 2026-27

In a strategic move to boost youth engagement and employment, the Uttar Pradesh administration has spotlighted skill development and recruitment as key elements in its 2026-27 Budget. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, presenting the budget, highlighted noteworthy programs aimed at empowering young citizens across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission proudly reports training and certifying 9.25 lakh youths over five years, with substantial job placements achieved. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana and the Fellowship Programme are fostering active youth involvement in governance and policy implementation.

Additionally, the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana has distributed free tablets and smartphones to students, promoting digital learning. Concurrently, sports kits distributed to 'Mangal Dals' encourage athletic participation. The budget further stresses police recruitment and Mission Rozgar's educational appointments while championing micro-enterprises under Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

