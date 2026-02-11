Global Icons Unite at Indore's World Book of Records Summit

Indore, India, became the epicenter of international recognition with the successful conclusion of the World Book of Records Award & Summit held at The Park, Indore. The event, which celebrated achievements and global collaboration across various sectors, welcomed delegates and dignitaries from 35 countries.

The summit was notably attended by Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court Advocate and the Founder & CEO of both ALMA and the World Book of Records. His presence as the Chief Guest highlighted the event's vision of global recognition and unity. A standout moment was the honor given to Virendra Sharma, a five-time Member of Parliament from the United Kingdom and a senior leader of the Labour Party, for his five decades of service to British politics.

The summit's international significance was bolstered by the attendance of Wilhelm Jezler and Poonam Jezler from Zurich, Switzerland, Patrons of the World Book of Records. Other notable attendees included international poet and professor Rajeev Sharma, Nepali Dil Sagar Katwal, and London-based solicitor Sushil Gaikwad. Honorees at the event included several distinguished individuals like Padma Vilochan Shukla, Superintendent of Police (Rail), Indore, and Keerthi Kiran Pujar, IAS, from Dharashiv, enhancing the summit's stature.

