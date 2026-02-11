Left Menu

Global Icons Unite at Indore's World Book of Records Summit

Indore hosted a significant event with the World Book of Records Summit, featuring delegates from 35 countries. Highlights included honoring UK leader Virendra Sharma and participation by international dignitaries, underscoring global cooperation and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:34 IST
Global Icons Unite at Indore's World Book of Records Summit
World Book of Records Summit & Award Concludes in Indore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore, India, became the epicenter of international recognition with the successful conclusion of the World Book of Records Award & Summit held at The Park, Indore. The event, which celebrated achievements and global collaboration across various sectors, welcomed delegates and dignitaries from 35 countries.

The summit was notably attended by Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court Advocate and the Founder & CEO of both ALMA and the World Book of Records. His presence as the Chief Guest highlighted the event's vision of global recognition and unity. A standout moment was the honor given to Virendra Sharma, a five-time Member of Parliament from the United Kingdom and a senior leader of the Labour Party, for his five decades of service to British politics.

The summit's international significance was bolstered by the attendance of Wilhelm Jezler and Poonam Jezler from Zurich, Switzerland, Patrons of the World Book of Records. Other notable attendees included international poet and professor Rajeev Sharma, Nepali Dil Sagar Katwal, and London-based solicitor Sushil Gaikwad. Honorees at the event included several distinguished individuals like Padma Vilochan Shukla, Superintendent of Police (Rail), Indore, and Keerthi Kiran Pujar, IAS, from Dharashiv, enhancing the summit's stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

 Russia
2
Telangana Municipal Elections: A Battle of Popularity

Telangana Municipal Elections: A Battle of Popularity

 India
3
Mission Gaganyaan: India's Bold Step into Space

Mission Gaganyaan: India's Bold Step into Space

 India
4
European Stocks Wobble Amid AI Fears and Yen Rally

European Stocks Wobble Amid AI Fears and Yen Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026