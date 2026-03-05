Political Tensions Erupt in Bihar As Nitish Kumar Heads to Rajya Sabha

In a surprising political development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced his candidacy for the Rajya Sabha, igniting a storm of reactions. The announcement has left Janata Dal (United) supporters astonished and the opposition seething. Kumar, who has been a central figure in Bihar politics, confirmed his decision to file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat during the current election cycle.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of manipulation and alleging that Kumar's departure from the Chief Minister's office was orchestrated. "The BJP has a track record of undermining allies," Yadav said, highlighting the potential consequences for Bihar's political landscape.

Adding to the opposition voices, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called the move a 'leadership coup,' claiming it betrayed the people's mandate. Meanwhile, outside the Chief Minister's residence in Patna, JD(U) supporters expressed disbelief and frustration at Kumar's decision, with some suggesting his social media account had been hijacked. Nitish Kumar assured citizens of his ongoing commitment, promising support to the new cabinet and continuity in his political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)