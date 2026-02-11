Left Menu

Delayed Dreams: Kothapatnam Fishing Harbour's Long Road to Completion

The Kothapatnam Fishing Harbour project in Andhra Pradesh is delayed, with completion now slated for December 2027. Initially approved in 2022 at Rs 364 crore, costs have risen to Rs 441.88 crore. The contract was canceled in 2025 due to slow progress. Eight additional fishing projects have been approved by the Centre.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying announced a significant update on the long-awaited Kothapatnam Fishing Harbour project in Andhra Pradesh. Set back by years, the project's completion is now forecast for the end of 2027, with costs escalating to nearly Rs 442 crore, up from the initial estimate of Rs 364 crore.

Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh disclosed that the project's contract, first authorized in October 2022, was rescinded in April 2025 due to work lagging at below 25% completion. To date, the central government has disbursed Rs 40 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to the state.

Despite these setbacks, Singh emphasized that the Andhra Pradesh government is aligned with national leadership on fisheries development, as shown by significant growth in fish production and exports. Furthermore, additional projects worth Rs 2,672.40 crore have been sanctioned for the state, promising a future boom in the sector.

