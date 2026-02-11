Left Menu

Fuel Crisis Strands Russian Airlines in Cuba

Two Russian airlines, Rossiya and Severny Veter, are set to evacuate tourists from Cuba due to a jet fuel shortage, halting flights until the situation improves. The fuel crisis results from U.S. sanctions after Cuba was labeled a threat to U.S. security, cutting off its oil supply.

Two Russian airlines, Rossiya and Severny Veter, have announced plans to evacuate Russian tourists from Cuba amid an ongoing jet fuel crisis. The decision comes as the Cuban government can no longer supply fuel due to U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has recently designated Cuba as an 'unusual and extraordinary threat' to American security interests, blocking Venezuelan oil shipments to the Caribbean island. The White House has also warned potential suppliers like Mexico of possible tariffs if they continue to provide fuel to Cuba.

This situation has forced international airlines operating in Cuba to reassess their operations, as the island can no longer guarantee jet fuel availability beyond Tuesday. The suspension of flights by these Russian carriers underscores the wider impact of geopolitical tensions on global travel and commerce.

