Tragic Accident in Kamlapur: Three Lives Lost in Dumper Truck Collision
Three individuals, including a father and son, were killed in Kamlapur after a dumper truck hit their motorcycle. The driver fled, prompting a police search. The deceased have been identified, and the families notified. The police are examining CCTV footage to locate the vehicle and driver.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident on Wednesday in the Kamlapur area, three people were killed instantly after being run over by a speeding dumper truck. The victims included Harikesh, 45, his son Ankul, 22, and Ankul's father-in-law Gaya Prasad, 59.
The accident happened as they traveled on a motorcycle for work errands, said Kamlapur Station House Officer Atul Chaudhary. The truck, attempting to overtake from behind, collided with the motorcycle, leading to a severe impact that caused the men to be thrown onto the road and subsequently run over.
The driver fled the scene with the vehicle, and police launched an immediate search, including reviewing CCTV footage to identify the dumper. Authorities have informed the relatives of the deceased and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
