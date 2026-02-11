Dazzling Views on Rails: Vistadome Train Enhances Kashmiri Travel Experience

The Jammu division of Northern Railway launched a special Vistadome train service in Kashmir, marking a significant advancement in railway passenger experience and regional connectivity.

Debuting in October 2023, this unique train offers travellers panoramic views through its 360-degree rotating seats, expansive glass windows, and glass roofs, allowing passengers to fully appreciate the valley's scenic landscapes.

The introduction of this train service aims to promote tourism by granting passengers breathtaking views of engineering marvels like the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, enhancing both comfort and adventure during the journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)