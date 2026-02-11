Dazzling Views on Rails: Vistadome Train Enhances Kashmiri Travel Experience
The Jammu division of Northern Railway launched a Vistadome train service in Kashmir, offering panoramic views of engineering marvels and the valley's natural beauty. The new service aims to boost tourism and connectivity between Banihal and Katra, with specialised coaches featuring rotating seats and large glass windows.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu division of Northern Railway launched a special Vistadome train service in Kashmir, marking a significant advancement in railway passenger experience and regional connectivity.
Debuting in October 2023, this unique train offers travellers panoramic views through its 360-degree rotating seats, expansive glass windows, and glass roofs, allowing passengers to fully appreciate the valley's scenic landscapes.
The introduction of this train service aims to promote tourism by granting passengers breathtaking views of engineering marvels like the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, enhancing both comfort and adventure during the journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Committed to Extending Digital Connectivity to the Remotest Regions: Scindia in Lok Sabha
Govt Expanding Rural Mobile Connectivity Through Digital Bharat Nidhi and 4G Saturation Scheme: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Uttar Pradesh's Bold Push in Spiritual Tourism Infrastructure
Delhi Metro's Magenta Line: Expanding Horizons with Unprecedented Connectivity
Ai+ Revolutionizes Connectivity with New NovaPods and NovaWatch Launch