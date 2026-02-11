Left Menu

Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road: A Game-Changer in Connectivity

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has attracted 64 bidders for the Rs 8,307.74 crore Bhubaneswar Bypass project. The 111 km-long six-lane road aims to enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, and promote economic growth in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khurda. Land acquisition and environmental clearances are nearly complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:12 IST
Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road: A Game-Changer in Connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully drawn interest from 64 eager bidders for the Bhubaneswar Bypass project, a monumental development expected to transform regional connectivity. Envisioned as a six-lane, 111 km-long road, it aims to ease traffic in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khurda.

NHAI has divided the Rs 8,307.74 crore project into three packages, with an impressive turnout for each: 23 bids for package-1, 25 for package-2, and 16 for package-3. As of now, approximately 96 percent of the required land has been acquired, and necessary environmental approvals are in place.

Expected to commence by March 2026, the project is set to finish in 2.5 years, utilizing the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The access-controlled corridor is anticipated to lower logistics costs, generate jobs, and foster economic growth, ultimately providing safer and faster travel for the region's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber conference: Telecom service providers should take greater responsibility, say experts

Cyber conference: Telecom service providers should take greater responsibili...

 India
2
UPDATE 3-US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates

UPDATE 3-US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

UPDATE 1-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

 Global
4
Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say

Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace clo...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026