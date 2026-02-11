Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road: A Game-Changer in Connectivity

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully drawn interest from 64 eager bidders for the Bhubaneswar Bypass project, a monumental development expected to transform regional connectivity. Envisioned as a six-lane, 111 km-long road, it aims to ease traffic in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khurda.

NHAI has divided the Rs 8,307.74 crore project into three packages, with an impressive turnout for each: 23 bids for package-1, 25 for package-2, and 16 for package-3. As of now, approximately 96 percent of the required land has been acquired, and necessary environmental approvals are in place.

Expected to commence by March 2026, the project is set to finish in 2.5 years, utilizing the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The access-controlled corridor is anticipated to lower logistics costs, generate jobs, and foster economic growth, ultimately providing safer and faster travel for the region's residents.

