Normal life affected in Odisha due to nationwide strike

Normal life was affected in Odisha due to a 12-hour nationwide strike called by central trade unions over several demands. The trade unions called the strike protesting the four new labour codes, ''anti-worker and pro-corporate policies'' and other economic measures. Protesters belonging to major trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS and UTUC, were seen picketing on all the major roads as soon as the bandh commenced at 6 am. While the Congress and Left parties, along with their frontal organisations and some farmers' bodies, have extended full support to the bandh, the state's main opposition BJD worker's front -- Biju Shramik Samukhya -- is extending ''moral support'' to the strike. Public transport, markets, educational institutions, and business establishments were affected as major roads, including national and state highways, were blocked. The bandh's impact was felt in all major urban areas, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur. Protesters locked the 'Ama Bus' depot at Master Canteen here, halting bus operations in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The vehicle of a groom heading towards Keranga village in Khurda district from Soro in Balasore district was halted by protesters at Jayadev Vihar in Bhubaneswar. ''I travelled over 120 km and all protesters allowed me to move forward. However, my vehicle got caught in Bhubaneswar. I appeal to the bandh supporters to allow me to move forward,'' the groom said, appealing to the agitators with folded hands. The vehicle was later allowed to proceed after he raised slogans in support of the strike. Tyres were burnt at major junctions as hundreds of vehicles got stranded on national highways. However, emergency vehicles, ambulances, milk tankers, LPG cylinder carriers, and other essential services were permitted to pass through. The Odisha government issued directions to all district collectors and SPs to take preventive measures to maintain law and order during the strike. Major government offices in Bhubaneswar functioned amid tight security as employees were asked to reach office by 9.30 am. Protesters also picketed at several railway stations but there is no news yet of any disruption in services, an official of the East Coast Railways said.

