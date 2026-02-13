Left Menu

Kochi Metro services extended to 11 pm from Feb 15: KMRL

Accordingly, the last revenue service from both terminal stations -- Aluva Metro Station and Tripunithura Terminal Metro Station -- will depart at 11 pm 2300 hrs with effect from February 15, 2026, it said. On February 15, 2026 Sunday -- Shivaratri, the last revenue service from Tripunithura Terminal will depart at 11.30 pm 2330 hrs, the release said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:17 IST
The KMRL on Friday said it was extending the time of its daily train services upto 11 pm in response to the steady increase in ridership and growing passenger demand. The new timing will come into effect from February 15, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said in a release. Currently, the last metro train service departs at 10.30 pm. ''Accordingly, the last revenue service from both terminal stations -- Aluva Metro Station and Tripunithura Terminal Metro Station -- will depart at 11 pm (23:00 hrs) with effect from February 15, 2026,'' it said. Besides that, special services are being arranged in connection with the Shivaratri festival at Aluva Mahadeva Temple for the convenience of devotees, it added. ''On February 15, 2026 (Sunday -- Shivaratri), the last revenue service from Tripunithura Terminal will depart at 11.30 pm (23:30 hrs),'' the release said. From February 16, services will commence early from Aluva Metro Station at 4 am and operate until 6 am at a frequency of 30 minutes. Thereafter, trains will run as per the regular schedule, it said.

