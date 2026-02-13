Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rail Safety: BTP Trials Live Facial Recognition

The British Transport Police has initiated a six-month trial of Live Facial Recognition technology at major UK railway stations, beginning with London Bridge and London Waterloo. The trial aims to enhance public safety by identifying serious offenders. The project raises privacy and accuracy concerns, highlighting the need for proper oversight.

Updated: 13-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:52 IST
Revolutionizing Rail Safety: BTP Trials Live Facial Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Transport Police (BTP) is piloting Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology across UK railway stations in a bid to enhance security. The trial, which commenced at London Bridge and London Waterloo stations, aims to identify serious offenders by comparing scanned faces with a database of known criminals.

Despite its potential to revolutionize crime prevention, the initiative has sparked privacy concerns. Tech expert Tony Kounnis highlights the need for rigorous oversight to ensure the technology's accuracy and responsible deployment. The BTP aims to balance safety with privacy, offering alternative routes for those wishing to avoid the recognition zone.

Public feedback is sought through QR codes, emphasizing transparency in this controversial project. The LFR deployment is intelligence-led, with BTP Chief Superintendent Chris Casey stating that data-driven crime hotspots will be targeted to maximize the technology's impact on public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

