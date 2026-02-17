Abhishek Sharma Unfazed by T20 Struggles, Backs Plans

Confronted with a few setbacks in the high-risk T20 World Cup, India's opener Abhishek Sharma remains steadfast in his strategy against meticulously prepared opponents, according to Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak. Despite not scoring in his two innings, the young opener's clear plans remain unchanged.

Kotak cautions against overanalyzing after minor failures and reassures that Sharma is poised and understands the opposition's strengths. The coach underscores the importance of effective planning based on conditions and cautions against unnecessary pressure that could affect performance.

Kotak also highlights the prowess of Ishan Kishan, crediting his confident return to international cricket and cautioning that if not dismissed early, Kishan poses a formidable challenge to any team. As India prepares to face the Netherlands, the team maintains its competitive edge, recognizing the unpredictability of the tournament.

