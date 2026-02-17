Left Menu

Captains Rally for Imran Khan's Well-Being

Former cricket captains, including India's Sourav Ganguly, have urged fair treatment and medical care for Imran Khan, ex-Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket leader. They express concerns over Khan's deteriorating health and incarceration conditions, seeking humane treatment for his contributions to Pakistan as both player and leader.

In a unified call for action, former cricket captains have banded together to demand proper treatment and medical attention for Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and legendary cricketer. Notable figures like Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar have joined forces, highlighting concerns over Khan's reported declining health.

The ex-captains have issued a letter urging the Pakistani government to ensure Khan receives necessary medical care in line with international standards. Reports suggest Khan suffers serious health issues, potentially linked to alleged medical neglect during his imprisonment at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

This group of cricket veterans, including international icons such as Steve Waugh and Allan Border, stresses the importance of compassionate treatment given Khan's pivotal role in elevating Pakistan's global stature in cricket and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

