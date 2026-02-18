Asia Markets Rise Fueled by Tech Gains

In Asian trading on Wednesday, notable advances were observed in Japan's Nikkei 225, which surged over 1% alongside technology sector gains. This rise followed a tepid session on Wall Street and occurred despite market closures in key regions for Lunar New Year.

The rally in Japan was underpinned by bullish movements from tech giants, with Tokyo Electron's shares rising 3.5%. Contributing factors included a 17% surge in Japan's January exports, supported by the expanding AI industry. However, SoftBank Group's shares declined due to implications from recent U.S. trade developments.

Challenges persisted in U.S. markets with mixed signals from major indices. Despite the prospects of AI reshaping economic landscapes, uncertainties continue to weigh heavily on investor sentiment, reflected in fluctuating stock performances across multiple sectors.

