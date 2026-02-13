India-Iran Ties Under Pressure Amid Chabahar Port Uncertainty and US Sanctions
Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, emphasizes strategic ties with India despite heightened US pressures. He highlights the Chabahar Port as a symbol of cooperation. India's continued engagement aims to uphold projects amidst sanctions, while monitoring new US tariffs impacting trade with Iran.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of escalating tensions between the US and Iran, the Iranian Ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, has voiced support for India's involvement in the development of Chabahar Port. Citing its potential to enhance regional connectivity and trade, Fathali described the collaboration as a strategic project indicating positive engagement between Tehran and New Delhi, despite ongoing sanctions and security challenges.
The geopolitical landscape sees US pressure mounting, evidenced by the recent deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf. Yet Ambassador Fathali emphasizes Iran's commitment to deepening economic ties with India across energy, transit, trade, and technology sectors. This comes after India's budget cut funding for port developments, but Iranian diplomacy signals continuity in bilateral efforts.
Chabahar Port's strategic value extends to Afghanistan's reconstruction and its role in boosting economic links with Central Asia. Despite complications, such as the US's revocation and conditional extension of sanctions waivers, India, alongside its Iranian partners, persists in institutionalizing cooperative frameworks to overcome economic barriers, while negotiating with the US for temporary sanctions relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Progress on EU-Australia Free Trade Deal: What's Next?
Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge Against India-US Trade Deal: A Call to Arms for Farmers
You all will play key role as India has boarded 'Reform Express', is re-writing international ties with new trade deals: PM Modi to officials
Railway Ministry sanctions survey for 7 rail projects with high-speed potential in Kerala
Trade Watch Quarterly Q2 FY26 Released: NITI Aayog Flags Electronics as India’s Next Export Growth Engine