High Discrepancy Rates in Hiring: A Deep Dive into Workforce Fraud

Companies are facing increasing challenges with hiring-related issues, as resume discrepancies have risen to 5% for the first half of fiscal 2025-26. This is according to a report from business intelligence firm AuthBridge, which analyzed 15 million monthly background checks.

The report, 'Workforce Fraud Files – H1 FY26', notes that discrepancies in employment history, identity, address, and education pose significant organizational risks. White-collar roles showed a 4.33% mismatch rate, while gig-workers experienced a 5.6% rate.

The discrepancy rates varied across industries, with IT, banking, pharma, retail, and telecom being most affected. Key issues include employment verification and address validation, raising concerns about compliance and trust in hiring processes.

