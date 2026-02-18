Madhya Pradesh Budget Controversy: Opposition Calls Out 'Deceptive Figures'

The 2026-27 budget unveiled by the Madhya Pradesh government has sparked fierce criticism from opposition parties including Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). They argue the budget is replete with 'false figures' and 'hollow promises,' pointing to a burgeoning fiscal deficit that casts doubt on the viability of proclaimed initiatives.

Reacting strongly, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar described the budget as a deception, claiming it is disconnected from ground realities. He criticized the financial mismanagement, emphasizing the state's heavy reliance on borrowing, which he believes undermines any real developmental progress.

CPI (M) state secretary Jaswinder Singh echoed these concerns, labelling the budget anti-people and highlighting the government's frequent borrowing as evidence of economic distress. The opposition calls for transparency and accountability, urging the ruling party to present a true picture of the state's finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)