Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Budget Controversy: Opposition Calls Out 'Deceptive Figures'

Opposition parties, Congress and CPI (M), criticized the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government's 2026-27 budget, calling it deceptive and filled with false figures. The budget's promises are questioned due to a significant fiscal deficit and continuing debt. These concerns highlight the ongoing economic struggles within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:41 IST
Madhya Pradesh Budget Controversy: Opposition Calls Out 'Deceptive Figures'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2026-27 budget unveiled by the Madhya Pradesh government has sparked fierce criticism from opposition parties including Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). They argue the budget is replete with 'false figures' and 'hollow promises,' pointing to a burgeoning fiscal deficit that casts doubt on the viability of proclaimed initiatives.

Reacting strongly, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar described the budget as a deception, claiming it is disconnected from ground realities. He criticized the financial mismanagement, emphasizing the state's heavy reliance on borrowing, which he believes undermines any real developmental progress.

CPI (M) state secretary Jaswinder Singh echoed these concerns, labelling the budget anti-people and highlighting the government's frequent borrowing as evidence of economic distress. The opposition calls for transparency and accountability, urging the ruling party to present a true picture of the state's finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

 Global
3
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
4
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026